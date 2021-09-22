The Distinguished Young Women of Vinton County, a scholarship program for high school girls, has named Vinton County's 2022 Distinguished Young Woman and runner-up.

Cassandra Mayers, daughter of Blair and Laura Mayers, was named winner of the competition. She plans to attend The Ohio State University to become a physician’s assistant.

She will represent Vinton County in the Distinguished Young Women of Ohio program held mid November in Marysville, Ohio, where she will compete for more scholarship money, according to a Facebook post by the organization.

Tomi Sue Schweikert, daughter of Mark and Jana Schweikert, was selected as runner-up in the Vinton County program. Tomi plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and study mortuary science.

Cassandra and Tomi Sue combined earned nearly $6,000 in local scholarship money￼.

