Cedarville University has announced their Dean's List for the fall of 2020. Multiple local students were named, including McKenzie Henry of Oak Hill, Alexis Long of Logan, and Alyssa McKinniss of Vinton.
Cedarville University is located in the southwest corner of Ohio and is the hometown of Governor Mike DeWine. The university is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
The Courier congratulates these students on their hard work and academic success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.