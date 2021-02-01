Cedarville University has announced their Dean's List for the fall of 2020. Multiple local students were named, including McKenzie Henry of Oak Hill, Alexis Long of Logan, and Alyssa McKinniss of Vinton.

Cedarville University is located in the southwest corner of Ohio and is the hometown of Governor Mike DeWine. The university is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

The Courier congratulates these students on their hard work and academic success.

