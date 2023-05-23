OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Festival of Flags will be held Memorial Day weekend in Oak Hill. There is free entertainment, just bring your own chair.
Schedule of events between Friday and Monday is published below.
Festival's Royalty Pageant is set for 2 p.m. Saturday on the Total Media stage in Aetna Park. The following are candidates for the four titles:
Teen Miss and Festival of Flags Queen Candidates:
• Emma Faith Figgins is the 15-year-old daughter of Stacy and Dustin Crabtree and Tom and Tina Figgins.
• Bailie Paige Antonara is the 13-year-old daughter of Peggy Mollett and Steve Antonara.
Junior Miss Candidates:
• Savannah Jade Maynard is the 10-year-old daughter of Dawn Dunaway and Benjamin Maynard.
• Emma Rose Miller is the 9-year-old daughter of Amanda and Brad Miller
• Trinity Anne Fulkerson is the 10-year-old daughter of Tamar and Gerald Fulkerson.
• Khloie Elizabeth Scott is the 11-year-old daughter of Krystal Waugh and Jamie Scott.
• Ava Schindler is the 10-year-old daughter of Catherine and Dustin Griffith and Andrew Schindler
Little Miss Candidates:
• Layla Wayland is the 8-year-old daughter of Catherine and Dustin Griffith and Colin and Kortnie Wayland.
• Hayden Mae Zeiner is the 8-year-old daughter of Eric and Kelsey Zeiner
• Harper Ellen Hickman is the 6-year-old daughter of Brittany and Case Hickman
Following the pageant the awards will take place for Miss Photogenic, People's Choice and a Director’s Award amongst others.
The crowning and announcement of the 2023 Oak Hill Festival of Flags Royalty will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m.
The Royalty’s crowns and sashes are sponsored by Madison township Trustee Greg Potter.
Schedule for the festival:
Thursday, May 25
• 5-8 p.m. Food Vendor Load In/Set-Up, Inside/Outside Vendor Set up
Friday, May 26
• 10 am to noon Senior Citizens Bingo at the MJFF Bingo Hall. sponsored by Four Winds Community
• 12 NOON Concessions, Crafts, Rides**/Games open (**pending State inspection)
• 12-9 PM Buck I Guy, sponsored by Main Express
• 5:30 PM.Official Opening Ceremony: Welcome and Introduction of guests; Presentation of the Colors by Oak Hill Boy Scouts; National Anthem sung by Rick Noel; recognition of 2022 Festival Royalty; ringing of the Bicentennial Bell by Current and former Festival Committee members
• 6 PM 30th Anniversary Festival Party, FREE cake and prizes, sponsored by Mark Porter Auto Group
• 7:30 PM Vinyl Sunshine, sponsored by Holzer Medical Center
Saturday, May 27
• 8:30 to 11 AM Kids Fishing Tournament at Lake Jackson, Free donuts and drinks to participants. Prizes awarded at 11 a.m. Hosted by the Oak Hill High School Bass Fishing Team, with prizes by the Madison Jefferson Fire Fighters
• 10 AM Registration opens for Pretty Baby Contest and Dog Show
• 10 AM Concessions, Crafts, Rides/Games open
• 10:30 AM Dog Show/Contest, sponsored by McFann's Mucky Pups, No entry fee, will be taking donations towards Oak Hill’s new Dog Park
• 11 AM Pretty Baby Contest, sponsored by Raymond and Charlotte Darnell, $10 advance / $15 day of contest entry fee
• Noon- 4 PM Free Kids Activities: Lollipop Prize Tree sponsored by Frazier Farms AND Kids Snack Time sponsored by RESCO/Cedar Heights Clay Co.
• 12-9 PM Buck I Guy, sponsored by Main Express
• 1:30 PM Pretty Baby Contest Winners announced
• 2 PM 2023 Royalty Pageant, sponsored by Greg Potter, Madison Twp. Trustee
• 4 PM The Crooked Foot Band, sponsored by Atomic Credit Union
• 6:30 PM Damon Mitchell, sponsored by Boggs Pest Control
• 8 PM Adam Calvert Band, sponsored by the Jackson Visitors & Convention Commission
Sunday, May 28
• 10 AM Concessions, Crafts, Rides/Games open
• 11 AM Community Church Service, featuring Open Rail, Sponsored by Gary's Body Shop, Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly and Spurlock Ag Lime & Fertilizer
• 12-9 PM Buck I Guy, sponsored by Main Express
• 11:30 AM Registration for Kids Drag Racing
• 12 PM Kids Drag Racing, sponsored by Bryant's Exhaust,
• 1 PM Queens' Tea at the MJFF Bingo Hall
• 12:30 PM Open Rail, Sponsored by Gary's Body Shop and Spurlock’s Ag Lime & Fertilizer
• 2 PM Overtyme
• 2-3:30PM........ Past Royalty reception, at Liberty Theater, hosted by 2022 Festival of Flags Queen Alyssa Zornes
• 2:30 PM Parade Line-Up Begins (old Oak Hill High School lot. intersection of W. Main and Western Ave)
• 4 PM Grand Parade, led by Grand Marshals Steve and Jerry Boggs of Boggs Pest Control
• 5 PM Special Presentation: Introduction of visiting Queens and past Festival Queens
• 5:30 PM Crowning of 2023 Festival Queens, sponsored by Greg Potter, Madison Twp. Trustee
• 6 PM Oak Hill Chamber of Commerce special presentation on the Village of Oak Hill’s 150th anniversary
• 6:05 PM Red Brush Band, Sponsored by JADE
• 7:30 PM Seth Mulder and Midnight Run (Bluegrass), sponsored H & H Industries
Monday, May 29
• 8:30 AM to 11 AM Jack Thomas Memorial Pancake Breakfast at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church
• 10 AM Memorial Day Parade to C. M. Cemetery
• 10 AM - Noon Registration for Car Show and Motorcycle Show
• 10 - 4 PM Concessions, crafts, Rides/Games open
• 12 PM Blessing of the Bikes, hosted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
• 12 PM - 3 PM Motorcycle Show
• 12 - 4 PM Car Show, sponsored by Mark Porter Auto Group
• 12:30 -1:30 PM Registration for Karaoke Contest
• 1:30 PM Karaoke Contest, sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank (No entry Fee. Cash Prizes)
• 3 PM All Prize Raffle Tickets Drawn at the stage
• 3 PM Motorcycle and Car Show Awards
• 4 PM FESTIVAL CLOSES
Note: Due to circumstances beyond our control, some events may have to be moved or canceled, with little or no warning. Some events are held at other
locations in the village, see the events listing for other locations. The entertainment is free. We encourage you to bring your own chair.
Visit www.oakhillfestivalofflags.com for more info
