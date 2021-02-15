JACKSON — The Jackson County Board on Aging will be hosting a chicken noodle lunch on Friday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will feature homemade chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cole slaw. Cost is $8 a meal. Free delivery, and pick up available at the Jackson Citizen Senior Center located at 25 E. Mound St. Call 740-286-2909 or 740-395-6991 to place an order. All proceeds go toward the senior citizens new building levy.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments