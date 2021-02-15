JACKSON — The Jackson County Board on Aging will be hosting a chicken noodle lunch on Friday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will feature homemade chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cole slaw. Cost is $8 a meal. Free delivery, and pick up available at the Jackson Citizen Senior Center located at 25 E. Mound St. Call 740-286-2909 or 740-395-6991 to place an order. All proceeds go toward the senior citizens new building levy.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.