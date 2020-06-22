Fri and Hammond

Chuck Fri received a plaque in recognition of his years of service to the McArthur Fire Department.

McARTHUR — Longtime McArthur Fire Department Chief Chuck Fri will be hanging his hat (or in his case, helmet) at the end of this month.

Fri announced his retirement during the McArthur Village Council meeting at village hall on Wednesday, June 17.

Fri said that he started with the fire department in May of 1980, and he has served as the department’s chief for 18 years.

“I’ve been mulling it over for a year,” he said. “I think it’s time to turn it over to younger folks.” He also noted that he considered retiring toward the beginning of this year, but he didn’t think a pandemic would be an optimal time to leave the department.

McArthur Village Mayor Steve Hammond presented Fri with a plaque in recognition of his service.

Other items on the meeting agenda:

Vinton County Board of Commissioners Development Department Director Terri Fetherolf updated vi

  • llage council on the culvert project on Route 50. The engineering portion of the project, coordinated by IBI Group, should be prepared by fall.
  • Village council approved levies for the November ballot: a police levy of 2.5 mill and a street
  • levy of 2.5 mill, both replacements.
  • McArth
  • ur Police Chief Matt Kight requested the use of auxiliary officers to assist with traffic enforcement on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer months. Council approved of this measure.
  • Village council revisited the siren r

eplacement conversation. The cost to replace the battery of the village

  • ’s emergency siren is roughly $700 (installation included). Council moved to replace the siren’s battery.

