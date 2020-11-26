JACKSON — The Ohio State University School of Public Health Student Leadership Council is partnering with the Ohio Opioid Project for the fourth year in a row to donate coats to children.

The program will donate coats to children in several counties, including Jackson and Vinton, that have been directly impacted by the opioid crisis.

The fundraising goal of the program is set at $3,000. As of press time, a total of $2,000 has been raised. Just $20 provides one coat for a child in need.

To donate money, you can “Venmo” money to @OSUPHSLC or donate at https://tinyurl.com/y4bkgyoc.

