JACKSON — The Jackson Rotary Club is planning a chili and bean dinner for Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The carryout only dinner will be held at the Farmer's Sportsman Fish Booth, located at the intersection of Veterans Drive, and Harding Avenue. Due to COVID-19 all of Rotary's fundraising events have been canceled this year. Menu: Soup beans, chili, hog dog, corn bread, pop, water, and chip. All items have a cost, and Rotary Club is accepting cash only. The proceeds will help support Rotary Senior Scholarships.

