JACKSON — There will be a Chili cook-off and auction plus meet the team event on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1-4 p.m. at ParksEdge Event Center. How can you participate? Enter your chili into the contest. First pick your category: spicy, traditional, or creative. Second register: Cost $10 for one entry or $15 for two. Pre-register by calling 740-978-0874 or by 11 a,m, day of event. Come and taste the chili for $7 per person or $25 for the family. You can taste them all, then pick a bowl of your favorite. All fixings provided, includes drink and dessert. The auction will follow the chili cook-off. The event will support the Jackson Ironman Wrestling Program.

