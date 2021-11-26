WELLSTON — The Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library is having a Christmas Card Program on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Registration is not required for this program and is open to children in kindergarten through the 5th grade. Participants will be making Christmas cards for the residents of local nursing homes. All card-making supplies will be provided by the library. The finished Christmas cards will be delivered to area nursing homes.
