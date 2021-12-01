JACKSON — The 10th annual Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home’s “Christmas Cheer from Yesteryear” remembrance celebration is set for tomorrow evening.
This year, Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home Director Jason Brown is inviting the whole community to take a step back in time with them as you get the chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of “Christmas Cheer from Yesteryear.”
The remembrance celebration will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m. at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson. The funeral home is located at 135 Broadway St.
According to Brown, this year’s event will be similar to the past remembrance celebrations held at the funeral home.
There will be free horse-drawn trolley rides that will go throughout the downtown streets of Jackson. Brown noted that there will also be a motorized trolley car again this year.
The Jackson High School and Jackson Middle School Choirs will be performing Christmas carols throughout the evening, and a live nativity scene with animals will be put on again by the youth from the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene.
There will be remembrance trees set up featuring ornaments with names of those who passed away from 2020-2021. Visitors also will have the opportunity to make their own remembrance ornaments and luminaries.
Last year, the event wasn’t held out of an abundance of caution for the health and wellbeing of the community, as COVID-19 cases were on the rise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.