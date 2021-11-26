McARTHUR — Christmas in Downtown will be held on Saturday, December 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. The parade will commence at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremonial tree lighting and Santa Claus at the Vinton County Courthouse.

Several local crafters and vendors will line the streets of downtown McArthur. Many downtown businesses will offer refreshments and door prizes.

Start by visiting the Convention and Visitors Bureau, located at 104 W. Main St., to pick up programs. Programs will include a complete list of activities. Committee members will be available to answer questions

To participate as a local business or organization or for more information, call/text Melissa Hammond at 740-804-0110.

