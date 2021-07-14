Friends of Lake Alma, a non-profit volunteer group that helps plan events and raise money for Lake Alma State Park, hosted its first ever Christmas in July event on Saturday at the lake.
The event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a fishing derby for children that awarded prizes to children who caught the biggest fish during the derby’s two hour run. Prizes included fishing rods, tackle boxes and medals. The biggest catch of the day was by Kelsi, 10, who caught a 1 lb 4 oz catfish. Hunter, 14, caught the most fish of the day, with 14 total.
Following the conclusion of the fishing derby, parents presented babies dressed in Christmas themed clothes to a panel of judges, their names announced by a volunteer along with a brief description of their likes and dislikes — typically sippy cups and carseats, respectively. Other activities included several rounds of bingo and an inflatable bouncy house for children.
The highlight, however, was Santa Claus’ arrival at the park. Children on bikes escorted the jolly old man, who was aptly dressed for the summer heat on top of his Christmas themed float, around Lake Alma.
One volunteer, Tami Stewart, said Friends of Lake Alma often uses its events to benefit both children and the park, listing several examples such as free movie showings and school supply drives hosted by the organization.
“We try to do everything we can to help the kids,” Stewart added.
The organization has also worked on various projects around Lake Alma State Park, including the installation of a playground, a basketball court and several benches, Friends of Lake Alma Vice President Paul Davis said. These projects are funded by donations from parkgoers, local banks and small businesses, Davis added.
Due to the pandemic, events similar to Saturday’s Christmas in July were canceled. With restrictions lifting across the country, Friends of Lake Alma plans to host several other events at the lake throughout the year, including a Back to School Bash in August, which is a school supply giveaway, and a Halloween Campout toward the end of October featuring a costumed parade around the park.
Friends of Lake Alma’s next event, the Back to School Bash, will be on Aug. 14. Those interested in volunteering for Friends of Lake Alma can contact the organization’s president, John Stewart, at 740-590-8966.
