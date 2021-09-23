JACKSON — The Jackson First Church of the Nazarene, located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson, will host its annual community yard sale Oct. 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. All proceeds will go toward children and youth ministries. For more information or questions call 740-286-2864.

