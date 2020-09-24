JACKSON — The Jackson First Church of the Nazarene, located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson, will host its annual community yard sale on Oct. 2-3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. COVID-19 state mandates are to be followed. Shoppers are to wear a mask and to try to maintain six feet social distance while shopping. Also only up to 20 shoppers will be allowed in the gym at one time. All proceeds will go toward student ministries. For more information or questions call 740-286-2864.
