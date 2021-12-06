JACKSON — “Geared Up for Christmas,” a community outreach project coordinated by the Jackson County Gear Grinders, has recently announced the locations of their angel trees, as well as gift drop-off sites for this Christmas season.
Angel Trees with tags are located at Ohio Valley Bank, Jackson Banking Center, Iron City Barbell, Jackson Area YMCA, Midway Quick Mart, Cutting Edge Designs by Katrina, Walmart, Burkes Outlet, Shoe Dept, Christian Life Academy, General Mills of Wellston, Nana’s House in Jackson, Mark Porter Ford in Jackson, Jackson High School, and HER Realty - The McNerlin Network Team.
Unwrapped gifts should be dropped off by Dec. 13, with the child’s code attached to each item brought.
Drop boxes are set up at these various locations: Pizza Hut, The Filling Station, Ohio Valley Bank, Jackson Banking Center, Iron City Barbell, Jackson Area YMCA, Midway Quick Mart, Cutting Edge Designs by Katrina, Walmart, Burkes Outlet, Shoe Dept, Christian Life Academy, General Mills of Wellston, Nana’s House in Jackson, HER Realty - The McNerlin Network Team, Mark Porter Ford in Jackson, Holzer Clinic - Jackson, University of Rio Grande in Jackson, Family Dollar - Jackson, and Rusted Barn in Wellston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.