JACKSON — The City of Jackson Utility Office will be closing promptly at 2 p.m. for training on select dates in coming weeks. The dates the utility office will close early will be Jan. 11, Jan. 21, Jan. 28, and Feb. 2. The City of Jackson says customers planning to visit the utility office for any business those dates should be aware of the time change those select dates. Also the night drop box will be available.

