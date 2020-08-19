BLOOMFIELD TWP. — The 7th annual CJ’s Auto Show, formerly known as D&F Auto Show, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 per vehicle. The auto show will take place at A&A Truck Stop, located at 80 Dixon Run Road in Jackson.

There are several chances for prizes, and awards. In case of rainy weather, the event will be re-scheduled for Aug. 29.

All proceeds go to the Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.

