JACKSON — Christian Life Academy, located at 10595 Chillicothe Pike, will be hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be local vendors, artisans, bakers, and crafters set up. A homemade Christmas breakfast will also be served at a cost. There will be a silent Christmas auction. Bring the kids to meet Santa and his elves, and don’t forget about Frosty the Snowman.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments