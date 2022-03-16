March is recognized as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. This is a great time to learn more about colorectal cancer and the ways in which it can be prevented and best treated.
Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, as reported by The American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society’s estimates for the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States for 2022 are:
- 106,180 new cases of colon cancer
- 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer
- and 52,580 deaths.
The American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons recommends that you do the following things to lower your risk of colorectal cancer:
Begin regular colorectal cancer screenings after age 45. Approximately 80-90% of colorectal cancer patients can get back to their normal state of health if it is detected and treated as early as possible.
Eat a diet that is low in fat and high in fiber.
Drink alcohol in moderation. If you use any tobacco products, consider quitting. Both alcohol and tobacco in combination are linked to colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal cancers.
Engage in a moderate form of exercise such as walking, gardening, or climbing steps three to four days a week for at least 20 minutes.
Regular screening for colorectal cancer is essential since there are very few symptoms associated with it. Colorectal cancer screening is beneficial for two main reasons: detecting and removing polyps that lead to the cancer, and colorectal cancer can be curable if detected in early stages.
An individual’s risk of developing colorectal cancer increases with age. Both men and women aged 45 and older are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer and should begin regular screenings to best protect themselves. Individuals who have a personal or family history of inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer or polyps, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, or breast cancer should consider being screened earlier as they considered at an increased risk.
Holzer Gastroenterology Services providers include Rob Brandenburg, DO, Mark G. Christopher, MD, Courtney Moore, MSN, NP-C, Melissa Nibert, NP, Gabriela Prieto, PA, and Brian Torski, DO. They see patients at Holzer Athens, Gallipolis and Jackson locations.
Our providers manage a variety of digestive conditions including: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and Hepatitis. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.holzer.org or call 1-855-4-HOLZER.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.