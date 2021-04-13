During their weekly meeting, Vinton County Commissioners met with members of the South Central Ohio Job and Family Services along with the Vinton County Family Children First Council to discuss child abuse in the county. The commissioners signed a proclamation designating the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
During 2020, 141 cases of child abuse or neglect were investigated in the county. This number is lower than average, most likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently 18 children in custody of the SCOJFS.
Jody Walker, director of South Central Ohio Job and Family Services, presented the proclamation to the commissioners, stating, “A lot of our success is the support we have from the commissioners, from our community, and from all of our partners. The community has been super supportive of everything so we’re really happy with everything.”
The proclamation was read by Commissioner Mark Fout and states that child abuse and neglect is a complex and ongoing problem in our society and that every child is entitled to be loved, cared for, nurtured, made to feel secure and be free from verbal, sexual,emotional and physical abuse and neglect.
Language in the proclamation goes further by stating, “our communities are stronger when all citizens become aware of child maltreatment prevention and become involved in supporting parents to raise their children in a safe and nurturing environment.”
Emphasis was put on the partnerships between families, social service agencies, schools, churches, law enforcement, and other agencies and how those partnerships allow for the success of child abuse prevention programs.
Pinwheels were placed in front of the Vinton County Courthouse, one for each of the cases investigated for the past year. They are used as a reminder to those who see it that the issue of child abuse is real and can happen anywhere.
If you have witnessed or suspect a child you know is being harmed or neglected, do not hesitate to call the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services hotline directory at 855-642-4453. They will be able to connect you with local resources.
Information needed during that call will include the child’s name, address, parents information, the information of who is suspected of harming the child, and what makes the caller suspect abuse is occurring. Reports can be made anonymously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.