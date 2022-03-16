McARTHUR — The Vinton County Commissioners signed a proclamation Tuesday morning during its regular weekly meeting to designate March 20 to 26 as National Agricultural Week to celebrate the achievements of workers in the agriculture industry.
“When America sits down to a meal each day, we sometimes take for granted the quality, abundance and value of the food we eat,” said Commission President Tim Eberts, who read from the proclamation.
“Our supermarkets, grocery stores and restaurants offer a tremendous selection of fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy products and other food items. But, we often forget the hard working men and women whose skill and effort put the food on our table.”
Mick Scott, president of the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau, discussed the importance of farmers with the commission and detailed several goals the bureau is working toward, which included strengthening the food supply chain, supporting the next generation of farmers and protecting landowner rights.
Citing statistics from the National Farmers Union, Scott highlighted the small fraction of money farmers receive from every dollar consumers spend on food, which on average accounts for $0.14 for each dollar spent.
For example, he said, bacon may retail for about $6.49, but a farmer would only receive $1.07 of that money.
“We sure as heck appreciate the farmers,” Eberts said. “We’d all be a heck of a lot skinnier if we didn’t have any.”
