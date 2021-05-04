ZALESKI — During the coming days, surveyors will be coming door to door in the village of Zaleski with questions regarding household income in order to collect data for the application of Community Development Block Grant funds for community projects. This is to supplement the mailed surveys from the village that have been previously distributed.
In order for villages or counties to qualify for funding through CDBG, at least 51 percent of households in the area must be at or below 80 percent of the average median income. For Vinton County, that equates to $52,1000 for a four person household.
Census data can be used for this purpose but in order to get the most current and accurate information, surveying is often done. The last time a random sampling was done for the area was from 2011 to 2015, making the data nearly a decade old.
If sufficient responses are not gathered or if what is gathered doesn’t reach the 52 percent threshold, it will not be possible for the village to apply for assistance through CDBG. Currently, the village does not qualify.
It is important to note that the village is collecting this data to be seen only by Development Department employees. The information will not be shared with other parties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.