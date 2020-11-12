JACKSON — The annual Thanksgiving Meal, sponsored by the Jackson Food Program/Clothes Line, and the Jackson Area Ministries, is taking on a new look this year due to the COVID-19 virus.
In the past, the meals have been served as a dinner at Jackson High School with limited number of delivered and carry out meals prepared. This will not happen this year due to the virus.
This year, the Thanksgiving meals will be available on Monday, Nov. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. These meals will be distributed in a drive through process at Watts-Blevins Drive in Jackson. This street is the first road behind Walmart off McCarty Lane. Signs will be posted to assist traffic.
Unlike past years, this year the meal is open to any family in Jackson County. So, as long as you live in Jackson County, you are eligible. Prior reservations are not required, but the distribution will last until supplies run out.
Person(s) will remain in their car, but a form will need to be completed that day. Bring some form of identification and meals will be given out to registered families in their vehicles. You must be present to receive the meal. The meal will be the ingredients only. Frozen turkeys and the other food items will be in their containers. Your household will have to cook the meal at home.
Bellisio, Southeast Ohio Food Bank, OSCOS Industries, and other individual or companies have also helped made this happen again this year.
