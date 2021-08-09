WELLSTON — Compel Street Ministry, located at 212 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston, will be holding its annual "back-to-school" outreach (giveaway) on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 12-2 p.m. Each child will get a book bag, lunch box, school supplies, two pairs of jeans and one pair of shoes (as supplies last). The only requirement to the giveaway is the child must be there in order to receive the items, no exceptions. The ministry gave a thank you to Atomic Credit Union, as well as the community, for their continued support.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments