CHILLICOTHE — The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County and Vinton County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. 35 Safety Improvements at Cain Road Rest Area — Work is set to begin on a project to improve safety on U.S. 35 near the Jackson County Rest Area and the intersection at Cain Road starting April 4. Traffic on U.S. 35 will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction, and two lanes of traffic on Cain Road will be maintained. The rest area will be closed for the project’s duration, motorists are advised to adjust travel plans to utilize the U.S. 35 rest area in Gallia County, or other suitable stops along U.S. 35 in Jackson County. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
SR 328 tree trimming — A tree trimming project begins on March 28 on SR 328, between SR 56 and SR 93. The road will be closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: April 22, 2022
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
