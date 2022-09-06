The Bible tells us that angels are supernatural beings that God created for his services and for our own good, such as guardian angels and messengers.
But the Bible also says that some angels rebelled against God and were expelled from heaven along with Lucifer, who is also called Satan or the Devil. Matt: 25:41 says that the everlasting fire of hell was created for the devil and his angels.
These angels of Satan are also referred to as demons and evil spirits. They are responsible for much suffering in the world and the Bible gives examples of them causing dumbness, blindness, epilepsy and what appeared to be insanity.
Paul’s first letter to Timothy also warns the world that these spirits deceive people so that they so that they don’t believe in Jesus Christ. 1 Timothy 4:1 says that “in the latter time, some shall depart from the faith giving heed to seducing spirits and doctrines of devils.”
1 John 4:1 also says that we should test these spirits that promote false doctrines and not be deceived.
Jesus said that some people would even be able to form miracles, but that their power would come from Satan and his angels, not from God.
We should be cautious of any form of spirit worship, witchcraft and demonic toys such as Ouija boards, devil worship and the black arts or the occult.
The best protection is to receive Jesus Christ and be filled with the Holy Spirit so that Satan’s spirits will not be able to control us.
