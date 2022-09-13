Did you really think you were going to die? What mattered most at the time?
In Gen. 25:32, a man named Esau said, “I am at the point to die and what profit shall this birthright do to me?”
Esau wasn’t about to die, but he was so hungry that he was willing to give up his birthright in exchange for some food. By giving up his birthright as the oldest son, Esau lost the blessing that God had promised to Abraham and his descendants, while his brother Jacob received that promised inheritance.
The story of Esau is a reminder that whenever we come to the point of death, we too much decide what is important. Esau chose the physical need for food over the spiritual blessings of God.
If you, like Esau, thought you were going to die today, what would concern you the most? Your job, car, house, bank accounts or preparing for all eternity. In Matthew 6:33, Jesus said we should first seek the Kingdom of God.
We have no guarantee of being alive tomorrow or of being able to make any last minute prayers or preparations.
The Bible says that today we can call on God, asking him to forgive our sins and come into our lives.
1 John 5:13 says you can know that you have eternal life so that whenever you die, you have made the right choice for eternity.
