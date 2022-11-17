Cornelius Chapel: Cloud and Fire

In Exodus Chapter 13 the Bible tells about the Hebrew people set free from slavery in Egypt.
Hundreds of years earlier, God had promised to give them a land of their own and make them a great nation.
However, as the people left Egypt and began traveling through the wilderness, they did not know the way to the Promised Land. God had to lead them and verse 13 says that the Lord went before them “by day in a pillar of a cloud and by night in a pillar of fire.”
During all the years, God continued to lead the same way.
Today, we are often like the Hebrew people for life can be very complex and confusing, and we don’t always know which way to turn.
While God doesn’t use clouds or fire to lead his people, he does lead them by using the Spirit and the written word – the Bible – by opening doors and closing doors of opportunity, and by giving wisdom.
We go through life without fear for God knows the way that is best for each of us. He knows the way to our final destination which is heaven.
Are you letting God lead you through life?
Editor’s NOTE: I love this bit of Scripture from Pastor Jerry Griffith of Cornelius Chapel. Hits close to home! Seeing these words made my day. Trust in God to lead you!
And I’ll say it again – if a newspaper can cover a football game or an election, we can certainly devote space to prayer and religion. In an ongoing effort to get more folks in the pews, if you have church news, please send it my way at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.