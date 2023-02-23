featured Cornelius Chapel: Finding God By Pastor Jerry Griffith Feb 23, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have you ever wonder if you can really find God?You are not alone if you have, for many people wonder if it is possible to find God today.Moses answer that question for the people of Israel when they were still wandering in the desert traveling from Egypt to the Promised Land.In Deuteronomy 4:29 Moses said, “If from thence thou shalt seek the Lord thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou see him with all thy heart and with all they soul.”Moses seemed to be saying that if you haven’t found God yet, you can if you now to seek him. How can we seek God? The Bible says that if we draw near to God, he will draw near to us.We can only draw near to God by reading his word, for it will increase our faith in him. We can also draw near to God by calling on him in prayer.The Book of Hebrews says we can come boldly to God’s throne by prayer.If you really want to know God, you can find him and be adopted into his family by believing in his son Jesus Christ.Jerry Griffith is pastor of Cornelius Chapel. Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Bible Christianity Religion Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Statement From Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier Regarding The Shooting Vikings' Bowlers Achieve History Vinton Law Enforcement Log Round' The Town: Congrats To Tiffany Speakman Round-up: Happy Birthday Oak Hill Trending Recipes
