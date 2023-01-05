featured Cornelius Chapel: The New Year By Pastor Jerry Griffith Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In Jonah 3:1, the Bible says that the word of the Lord come unto Jonah the second time.Although Jonah had failed to obey God’s first instructions to go and preach in the wicked city of Ninevah, God was now willing to give him a second chance.Jonah had not only disobeyed God, but also tried to run away to another city. God had to take Jonah for a wild ride before he would finally obey.Jonah’s story would remind us that as we begin a new year, God may be giving us another chance also.We may have disobeyed God, failed in our work, school, family, church or in life itself.We may be going through some disappointment or discouragement, but we must remember that God gives a second chance and with his help we can try again in the New Year. Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jonah Bible Worship Education New Year Come Discouragement Disappointment Cornelius Chapel Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now First Child Of 2023 Local State Rep. Elected Speaker Vinton County under flood warning until evening of Jan. 3 Vinton County Probate Court Marriage Report Flash Floods Flowed Through SE Ohio Trending Recipes
