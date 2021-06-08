The Old Testament Book of Esther describes the time of the great Captivity in Babylon when many of the Hebrews chose to stay in the luxury of the Persian Empire rather than return to Jerusalem.
The name of God is never mentioned in this book, yet it is an example of Gods care for his people even though they did not return to the homeland.
The main character of the Book is Esther, A Jewish woman who became a queen in the Persian Empire. When a jealous politician under the king succeeded in getting a death sentence passed on all Jewish people, Esther risked her life to plead for her people before the king.
He righteous uncle Mordecai reminded her that this may have been the reason why God allowed her to become queen.
The king was persuaded to send out another decree granting protection to all those of Jewish faith. This is picture of God providing for our salvation through the death of Jesus Christ when we were all under the death sentence because of our sins.
This book also teaches us that God has a will for our lives and can use us in carrying out His plan for the salvation of mankind.
