Joshua
In the Old Testament, the Book of Joshua is the story of the new leader of Israel who took the people into the Promised Land after the death of Moses. The name Joshua means "Jehovah is salvation".
In this book, God's great power is seen by Israel as God parted the water of the flooded Jordan River to let his people cross over on dry land. The first battle they fought after crossing Jordan was at the famous city of Jericho.
The great victory at Jericho shows us what God can do for His people when they follow His instructions completely. The tragic defeat at the next little town of Ai shows how helpless man is when God's blessing is withheld because of man's sin.
The central theme of Joshua is that victory comes from the faithful obedience to God's word. we can face the difficult, heartbreaking trials of life without undue fear when we know we are on God's side. As Joshua said to the people, (*) "choose you this day whom you will serve;... but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.".
(*) Joshua 24:15
