The Old Testament Book of Judges continues the history of Israel after the death of Joshua. During this time, God raised up leaders called judges who delivered the people from serving other nations.
This book tells of 13 judges who delivered Israel from periods of punishment after the people had rebelled and sinned against God. In Judges, we see the constant sinfulness and failure of man, but we also see the constant love and mercy of God in restoring His people.
Some of the best known judges are Gideon, who defeated a large army with just 300 soldiers, and Samson, who had unusual physical strength because of his vow to God.
The Book of Judges is an illustration of the lives of many people today who are unhappy or suffering as a result of their sinful living. It also reminds us that if we find ourselves in such circumstances, we can call on God and ask for forgiveness and help, knowing that He is a God of mercy who can restore His people to victorious living.
