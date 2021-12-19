The first book of the New Testament is the Gospel, according to Matthew. This account of the life and ministry of Jesus was written by Matthew the Jew, who became a tax collector for the Romans. He became a disciple, or follower, of Jesus and later became an apostle, or “one who is sent out with a message.”

Matthew wrote primarily for the Hebrew people; he presented the New Testament as fulfilling the Old Testament promises of God to send the Messiah to be the King of Israel. Matthew records the ministry of Jesus in Galilee and Judea, including many miracles and his teachings such as the sermon on the mountain.

Matthew presents Jesus as the king who was rejected by His people as he is crucified. Matthew also shows that Jesus is the king when He is resurrected after three days in the grave.

In Matthew, we see the beginning of the church as the called out, or separated people of God. Matthew’s Gospel ends with the final instructions of Jesus to the church when he said to go into all the world and make disciples from all nations.

Matthew reminds us that the church has the same command in this generation, and the most urgent task of the church is to get the gospel to the whole world.

