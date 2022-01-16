The gospel according to Luke is the New Testament’s third book to give the story of the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. Luke gives special emphasis to the humanity of Jesus by referring to him as the Son of Man. Luke, who was a physician, writes especially for the intellectual Greek minds of his day.
The central theme of Luke is that Jesus came to seek and to save that which was lost.
Luke’s account of the early life of Jesus is not included in the other Gospels, and the story of the birth of Jesus at Bethlehem is one of the best known passages of the New Testament. Luke’s Gospel also shows the completely human nature of Christ, as He was dependent on prayer. Describing the Galilean and Judean ministries of Jesus, Luke records the human feelings that Jesus experienced.
The Gospel of Luke should remind us today that Jesus does understand our feelings, our fears, our weaknesses and sins. Luke should make us appreciate more than ever what Jesus did for us when he suffered on the cross so that we can be forgiven for all our sins by accepting him.
