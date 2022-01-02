The New Testament Book of Mark is the story of Jesus Christ through the eyes of John Mark, who wrote primarily for the Roman mind. While Matthew pictured Jesus as the king, Mark presents him as a servant. He emphasizes the work or actions of Jesus that proved who He is.

Mark’s central message is that Jesus came to minister to the people and to give His life as a ransom for them.

Throughout the book, Mark refers to the cross. While he doesn’t give the same details as the other Gospel writers, he does give the resurrection of Jesus as a fact. He also records the final instructions of Jesus to the church to preach the gospel to every creature.

The concise, direct style of Mark is a good reminder to the scientific, precise world of today that the gospel message of Mark is still true, as Jesus Christ will still save anyone who will call on Him.

