There were almost 400 years between the closing of the Old Testament and the beginning of the New Testament. Although the world did not receive any new revelation from God during this time, this was still a very important political and religious era for Israel.
The temple in Jerusalem had been rebuilt, and worship of God restored, but most of the Jewish people had remained in the land of the great Captivity. The remnant that returned were waiting for the Messiah to come and establish His kingdom,
The Chaldean Empire of Babylon was conquered by the Persians, who then fell to Alexander the Great as the Greek Empire was established. The Greek Empire eroded away as the Roman Empire came, just as Daniel had predicted. Judah was a Roman province at the beginning of the New Testament.
During this time, the religion of the Jews changed also. The oral traditions and laws were written into the Talmud, which is still used by Jews today. This body of traditions was often referred to by Jesus,
Religious groups such as the scribes, Pharisees and Sadducees came into existence with the ruling council called the Sanhedrin. It was this council that was responsible for the crucifixion of Christ.
During these 400 years, God was setting the stage for the great appearance of His son Jesus Christ. God was still ruling in the affairs of men and nations just as He is today while we wait for the return of Jesus.
