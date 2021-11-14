The Old Testament Book of Zechariah was written after the return of God’s people from the Great Captivity in Babylon. Zechariah was a prophet and priest who wrote more about the Messiah, Jesus Christ, than any other prophet except Isaiah.

Zechariah’s main theme was that God was jealous for his people and would punish those nations that oppressed them. He wrote of the rejection of Christ by Israel, but saw beyond that to his second coming when his kingdom will be established. Zechariah wrote of specific details such as Christ’s hands being pierced and God’s judging the nations in the valley of Armageddon.

Zechariah’s writings should encourage Christians of all generations by reminding us of the return of Jesus Christ, when the nations will be judged, and Christ’s kingdom will be established. We must remember the urgency of pressing people into the kingdom of God by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ to every nation and language.

