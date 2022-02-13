The Gospel of John is the fourth book of The New Testament to tell the life and ministry of Jesus while on Earth. John, who also wrote the Revelation and three of the letters recorded in the Bible, presents Jesus as the Son of God. His message was not directed toward just on nation, but is for all nations of the world and is referred to as “the Gospel of belief.”
John’s Gospel also shows that although Jesus came to Earth as human, he also had a divine nature as he is the Son of God. The main theme of John, referring to Jesus, is that (*) “as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God.” This Gospel was also written to convince people to believe in Jesus. It is the book so often used by missionaries to present the gospel to those who have never heard it before.
The miracles recorded by John also prove that Jesus is the Son of God. The story of Jesus walking on the water is one of the best known in the Bible.
John also explains that a new birth is necessary in order to enter the family of God. He also teaches that the Holy Spirit’s work is to glorify Jesus and not the Holy Spirit. John should remind us today that we can still become a part of the family of God when we believe in His Son Jesus Christ, and trust him to save us.
