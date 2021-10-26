The Old Testament Book of Zephaniah was written by one of the prophets of Judah during the time when Jeremiah was also a prophet. Zephaniah told of coming judgment on Judah because of continued idol worship, but like other prophets, he also told of the future deliverance of God’s people.
Zephaniah also told of God’s wrath on the nations surrounding Judah who had oppressed God’s people. However, he says God’s wrath will be great against Judah also because that nation had the advantage of hearing God’s Word.
Zephaniah even looks to the end of time when Christ’s kingdom will be established and God’s people will no longer be oppressed. This book has an important message for us as it reminds us that God expects more from people who have had the opportunity of hearing His Word.
He also shows us that although God’s people may have to be corrected or chastened, there will be a time of deliverance and healing. Zephaniah also reminds us that we can trust God with our lives while we wait for the return of Jesus Christ.
