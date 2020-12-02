1 Kings 11:4

Have you ever heard the saying that “Behind every successful man is a good woman”? We would probably agree that this is usually true, for history is full of successful men who gave praise to their wives for their companionship,and for encouragement, especially during discouraging times. I have heard pastors and missionaries say that they could not have been as effective in God’s work without the help and influence of their wives.

In 1 King 11:4, the Bible tells about King Solomon of Israel. Solomon believed in God, and God blessed hi with great wealth and unusual wisdom. But the Bible says that Solomon’s wives “turned his heart after other God’s ad his heart was not perfect with the Lord his God.” Solomon’s wives influenced him to turn away from God to worship idols. Even though Solomon was the wisest man on Earth, he disobeyed God by taking 700 wives, and by letting them turn him away from God. Because of his sin, Solomon never reached the greatness that could have been his.

Solomon’s story is a reminder to all married men to be thankful for having a Godly wife, and should remind all wives that they should turn their husband’s hearts toward god and not away from God.

