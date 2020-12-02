1 Kings 11:4
Have you ever heard the saying that “Behind every successful man is a good woman”? We would probably agree that this is usually true, for history is full of successful men who gave praise to their wives for their companionship,and for encouragement, especially during discouraging times. I have heard pastors and missionaries say that they could not have been as effective in God’s work without the help and influence of their wives.
In 1 King 11:4, the Bible tells about King Solomon of Israel. Solomon believed in God, and God blessed hi with great wealth and unusual wisdom. But the Bible says that Solomon’s wives “turned his heart after other God’s ad his heart was not perfect with the Lord his God.” Solomon’s wives influenced him to turn away from God to worship idols. Even though Solomon was the wisest man on Earth, he disobeyed God by taking 700 wives, and by letting them turn him away from God. Because of his sin, Solomon never reached the greatness that could have been his.
Solomon’s story is a reminder to all married men to be thankful for having a Godly wife, and should remind all wives that they should turn their husband’s hearts toward god and not away from God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.