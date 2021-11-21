The Old Testament closes with the Book of Malachi, which was written by a prophet whose name means “my messenger.” After Malachi, there would be 400 years of silence when man did not hear from God until John the Baptist would come preaching in the wilderness.
The central message of Malachi is that the Messiah shall come. Malachi said that God’s love had been demonstrated to His people, yet the love of God had been rejected. The people and prophets had rejected God’s love by giving God inferior offerings, by cheating each other, by intermarrying with heathen, by immortality, by robbing God through tithes and offerings, and by speaking against God.
Malachi shows again that God’s love is proven by His sending His son to earth and remembering His people.
Malachi lived in a time much like today when people reject the love and mercy God and do not want to remember that God will hold us accountable for what we do while waiting for the return of his son Jesus Christ
