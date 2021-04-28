The Old Testament Book of 2 Samuel contains the history of Israel while David was king. This book tells of David’s great triumphs which began when he was at Hebron for seven years. He then united all of Israel into one kingdom and moved the capital to Jerusalem, where he reigned for another 33 years. During this time, David was successful on all sides and God made a covenant with David that his family would continue on the throne forever.
However, this book also tells of David’s greatest tragedies. Instead of going to battle with the army, David remained in Jerusalem. This led to his sin with Bathsheba, resulting in the murder of her husband. God was displease with David’s sins and the prophet Naan told him that he would suffer the consequences of his sin so long as he lived.
Although God forgave David and used him to write Scriptures, David had trouble all his life. This book teaches us that God will forgive us, even if our sins are as severe as David’s but we may have to suffer the consequences in this life.
2 Samuel also gives us hope that even though we have sinned, God can still use us in His service and restore the joy of our salvation by giving us a clean heart as he did for David.
