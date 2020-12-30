Jonah 3:1
In Jonah 3:1, the Bible says that the word if the Lord come unto Jonah the second time. Although Jonah had failed to obey God’s first instructions to go and preach in the wicked city of Nineveh, God was now giving him a second chance.
Jonah had not only disobeyed God, but also tried to run away to another city God had to take Jonah for a wild ride before he would finally obey.
Jonah’s story should remind us that as we begin a new year, God may be giving us another chance also.
We may have disobeyed God, failed in our work, school, family, church, or in life itself and we may be going through some disappointment or discouragement.
But we must remember that God gives a second chance and with his help we can try again in the New Year.
