The Old Testament Book of Daniel records the history of God’s people while in exile in Babylon. Daniel was taken captive in Jerusalem when he was very young and carried to Babylon, where he ministered in the Royal Court. Daniel was a prophet of God, and he rose to political power as well.
Daniel was permitted to see nations and events at the end of time, and his prophecy helps us understand the Book of Revelation. His central theme is that God rules in the affairs of men and nations.
Daniel was not only a major prophet but is also an example of a godly person in politics. At an early age, he decided to live for God even though he was far from home. He continued to pray to God even when it was outlawed. As a result, he was thrown into the lion’s den. Daniel’s three Hebrew friends were thrown into a hot, fiery furnace because they would not bow down before an image, but God was with them, and they were not harmed either.
These stories should encourage young people to live for God today. Daniel also reminds us that if we find ourselves in a difficult or dangerous situation, God can deliver us. But if God does not deliver us from the situation, he will be in it along with us.
