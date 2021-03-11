Leviticus is the title of the third book of the Bible and was written by Moses. The title refers to the Levites, or “priests of God”, who were the descendants of the tribe of Levi in the nation of Israel.
Leviticus was written to show the people how to approach God and to live in fellowship with God through a system of sacrifices, and by being separated from the world.
God directed His people to build a tabernacle, or portable tent, where He could meet with them. Great detail is given to the instructions for offering sacrifices and for the office of the priests, who would approach God in the tabernacle on behalf of the people. These offerings give us a picture of Christ’s great sacrifices when he died on the cross.
In Exodus, God spoke to His people from his presence on the mountain, while in Leviticus, he speaks to His people from His presence in the tabernacle. Leviticus reminds us that God’s dwelling place is now in the heart of each person who receives His son Jesus Christ, and therefore, there is no need for further sacrifices in order to approach God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.