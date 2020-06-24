Amos 4:12
What would you do if the President of the United States were to come to your house for a visit? What changes would you make? Just how would you prepare to meet the President?
Someone more important that the President is going to come. The Bible teaches that the King of Kings, Jesus Christ, will actually return to earth some day. Those who are prepared will go to meet him in the air. Just how can we be prepared to meet him? By asking him to forgive our sins and come into our life.
The Bible also teaches us that if we die before the return of Jesus, we will face God in the Judgment. If we are not prepared to meet God before we dies, we will be separated from him for all eternity without any hope.
In Amos 4:12, the prophet said, “prepare to meet thy God, O Israel”. Are you prepared to meet God? If this were your last day on earth, would you be prepared to stand before God in the Judgment?
If you are not prepared to meet Jesus when he comes, nor prepared to face God in Judgment, you can be. Romans 10:13 says that, “whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
