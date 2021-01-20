Exod. 5:2
Exodus 5 tells the story of Moses and Aaron going to Pharaoh and telling him that God had said to let the Hebrew people go. But Pharaoh did not believe in the God of the Hebrews and Pharaoh said. “Who is the Lord that I should obey his voice to let Israel go? I know not the Lord; neither will I let Israel go.”
Many people are asking that same question today saying, “Who is God to tell me what I can or can’t do?”. Psalm 2 says that even kings and rules join together saying we will not let God control us.
Does God really have the right to tell us what we should or shouldn’t do or can man decide what is right and wrong? Does what is right change with each new generation?
The Bible says that we are not on our own but we belong to God. AS the creator and Judge of the whole universe, God does expect us to obey and honor him. God’s word not only tells us what is right but also tells us what is best for our lives.
Pharaoh did not believe God had any authority over him and Pharaoh paid the price of death of the firstborn of every family iin Egypt.
Do you really know God today? The Bible says that we can not only know God but can be adopted into his family when we believe in his son Jesus Christ.
