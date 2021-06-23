The Old Testament Book of the Psalms is a collection of 150 Hebrew poems, or songs of praise, written mostly by David. The central message of the Psalms is (*) “Praise ye the Lord.” The Psalms tell of human experience, human feelings, and personal meditations about God.
There are several type of psalms, including instructional, praise and thanksgiving, historical, confession of sin, prayer, psalms about Jesus Christ, and even psalms of anger invoking God’s wrath on wicked people.
The Book of Psalms was used as a prayer and praise book by the nation of Israel in heir early temple worship. People of Jewish faith today use the Psalms in their synagogues. The early Christian Church sang the Psalms, while the various denominations of Christianity are still blessed by the Psalms today.
The Psalms help us put our feeling into words and give us various ways to express our praise for God. The Psalms also give us strength and comfort during difficult times such as death.
David’s great Psalm of prayer in which he confesses his sins to God remind us of God’s love for us in spite of our sins. These prayers also show us that God can redeem our broken lives and use us in His service.
People of all ages have been blessed by the words of the young shepherd who said (**) “the Lord is my shepherd,” reminding us that Jesus Christ will be our shepherd if we will receive him into our lives.
(*) Psa 150:1
(**) Psa 23:1
