The New Testament Book of 2 Corinthians is Paul’s second letter to the church at Corinth. In this letter, Paul tells more of his personal hardships and suffering than in any of his other writings. His central message is that there is comfort from God for whatever our situation may be.
One of the titles of the Holy Spirit is “the Comforter,” and Paul explains the works of the Holy Spirit. Paul also encourages the church to be forgiving toward those who have sinned, but repented, and to be separated from the evil of the world.
This letter also gives instructions for giving, for facing the grief of death, and for preparing for God’s judgment of our works. Paul also defends his right to be an apostle.
This letter gives hope to those believers who may have been struggling with some sin by explaining that when a person accepts Christ, he will become a new person who can overcome.
This letter is a powerful message of hope to people who want to become Christians but are afraid they can’t live up to the standards of the Bible. Paul gives us the assurance that with God’s help and with the Holy Spirit living in us, we can live victorious lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.